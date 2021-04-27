Gilroy man arrested in fatal stabbing at Dos Palos area gas station

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Gilroy man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 53-year-old Fresno man in Dos Palos on Friday.

During the investigation into the stabbing of death of Juan Guzman, Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau identified the suspect as 51-year-old Gilroy resident Israel Espinoza, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Merced County Sheriff’s detectives worked with the Gilroy Police Department in an effort to locate Espinoza. The Gilroy Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant at Espinoza’s residence on Monday but was unable to locate him.

Espinoza was eventually located at about 6 p.m. in the 8600 block of San Isidro Avenue in Gilroy by Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigators and taken into custody.

Espinoza was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, according to jail records.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, a motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an altercation between two men in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 152, and located Guzman with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

Riggs Ambulance Service personnel attempted live saving measures but Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.