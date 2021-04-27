Inmate escapes from Merced County’s John Latorraca Correctional Center

Inmate Charlie Everitt escaped from Merced County’s John Latorraca Correctional Center on Monday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Merced County Sheriff's Office

A 45-year old inmate escaped from Merced County’s John Latorraca Correctional Center on Monday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlie Everitt, who goes by the nickname Mikey, escaped from the jail located on Sandy Mush Road in Merced at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, according to a Tuesday evening social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Everitt was able to “forcibly break through several layers of the building material, make his way through the perimeter fencing, and escape jail custody,” according to Sheriff’s officials.

At the time of the escape, Everitt was wearing all blue-colored inmate clothing and had a shaved head. Everitt has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Everitt, of Sacramento, was serving time after driving under the influence of drugs with bodily injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other felony enhancements. Two people were killed after a head-on crash with a vehicle driven by Everitt on Oct. 24, 2019 on Santa Fe Drive near East Ave. at 5:30 a.m.

A total of seven inmates this year have escaped custody from the county’s jails. Two inmates other than Everitt still remain at large.