Felon arrested at Merced motel after officers find gun and drugs in purse, police say

Police lights.
Officers arrested a felon at a Merced motel after locating a loaded firearm and narcotics, according to authorities.

Around midnight Friday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in progress at the Gateway Motel, 1407 W. 16th St., according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the officers contacted Jessica Solis in the parking lot of the motel, along with three other people. After contacting Solis, an officer conducted a probation search of her belongings and found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic firearm and about 23 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, according to the release.

Solis, 30, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as gang enhancements, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7814 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725.

Crimes can also be reported online through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can be left online by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

