Man suspected of DUI after vehicle crashes into Merced restaurant, police say

A Merced man was arrested Sunday after allowing his car to crash into a Merced restaurant, according to authorities.

Alejandro Calderon, 44, was arrested by police on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and hit-and-run, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

According to Lt. Emily Foster, officers responded about 9:59 a.m. Sunday to Jose’s Taco Shop, in the 3100 block of R Street, after a vehicle caused damage to the building’s gas line. Police said Calderon was seen by witnesses and captured on video surveillance exiting his vehicle and putting it into drive before allowing it to crash into the business.

No structural damage was caused to the building but the gas line was damaged, according to the release. Officers arrested Calderon after finding him in the 1100 block of West Olive Avenue. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center for medical clearance prior to being booked into Merced County Jail, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Dehoyos at 209-388-7816 or dehoyosa@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for Merced police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the department’s website.

Anonymous tips can also be reported through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.