Merced jury convicts man for fatal shooting — plus running down witness with his car

Francisco Juan Alvarez, 34. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 34-year-old man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted by a Merced County jury of shooting one man to death — and injuring another person he ran down with his car.

Francisco Juan Alvarez was convicted a man of first degree murder and attempted murder, according to a Merced County District Attorneys Office news release.

He was also found guilty of special allegations because the execution-style killing of Joseph Michael Sanchez was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

The homicide happened just after midnight May 11 last year in Merced.. Sanchez was riding a bicycle in the area of Q and 19th Streets when Alvarez confronted the man and shot him.

On the attempted murder charge, Alvarez in March last year had struck a confidential witness with a vehicle. The witness had been riding a bicycle at the Gateway Hotel off 16th Street in Merced. For that crime, he was also convicted of use of a deadly weapon.

The witness suffered a broken arm and finger as a result of the attack, according to the release.

Arrest by police

Alvarez was located by Merced Police Department officers on May 13 last year. He tried to evade police in a vehicle pursuit and at times, reaching speeds of 117 mph. Alvarez drove on the wrong side of the roadway and ran multiple stop signs before he was arrested.

He was illegally in possession of ammunition at the time of his arrest. Thus, he was also convicted of evading a police officer, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

In total, Alvarez was convicted on nine counts and all enhancements, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In 2019, Alvarez sustained a prior strike conviction which was committed for the benefit of a street gang. Due to this prior strike, his sentence will likely be doubled.

Alvarez now faces a maximum determinate sentence of 17 years and four months, plus a maximum indeterminate sentence of 105 years to life, according to the release.

He is scheduled to appear in front of retired Merced County Superior Court Judge Ronald Hanson on July 30 for sentencing.