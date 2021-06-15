Merced man who died after being stabbed near downtown identified by coroner

Merced Police

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified a Merced man killed in a June 10 stabbing as 29-year-old Uquinn King, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to police, at about 11:45 p.m., an officer observed a fight between two men in the area R Street and 15th Street. The officer saw the suspect, identified as 26-year-old James McRae, flee the scene. The officer was able to catch up to McRae and detain him, according to police.

Authorities said arriving officers located King, who suffered a stab wound to the chest, unconscious a block away . He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McRae was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.