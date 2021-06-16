Winton man, 25, identified as victim in Highway 99 fatal shooting in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a fatal shooting on southbound Highway 99 just south of Franklin Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a motorist killed in a shooting on southbound Highway 99 near Franklin Road in Merced County, as 25-year-old Timothy Sheeler Jr. of Winton, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Meanwhile, the search for a suspect in the case continues, although the motive for the shooting remains unknown. No details about a suspect description had been released as of Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the Merced Communication Center received a call from a witness, according to CHP.

Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle stopped in the center divide on southbound Highway 99 just south of Franklin Road.

Authorities located Sheeler suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life saving measures but the Sheeler died of his injuries.

According to CHP Sgt. Shane McConnell, the suspect vehicle fled the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator V. Villegas at 209-356-6631. For after hours, contact the Merced Area Office at 209-356-2900.