Woman shot outside south Merced apartment complex dies, case now considered homicide

Merced police responded to the Sunnyside Apartments on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 after a woman was shot. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Police say a woman who was shot Wednesday night outside of a south Merced apartment complex has died, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The 22-year-old Merced woman was flown to a Modesto area hospital after officers located her with at least one gunshot wound outside the Sunnyside Apartment, according to Merced Police Department Lt. Emily Foster.

The woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to 988 D Street for a shots fired call. Foster said police believe the woman was in the parking lot of the complex near a vehicle when she was shot.

Investigators located multiple items of evidence at the scene and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

“Investigators worked last night and into this morning on trying to identify witnesses and following up on leads and video surveillance,” Foster said.

It is unknown if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.

According to Foster, it’s the seventh reported homicide in the city this year and the third in less than a week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.