Man hurt in shooting at Merced apartment complex, where woman was fatally shot last week

Merced Police

The Merced Police Department is investigating after a man was shot outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of D Street on Tuesday.

At 10:08 p.m. police responded to a call of a victim with a gunshot wound at 926 D Street near the Sunnyside Apartment complex, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremities. According to Foster, investigators located evidence of a shooting on the Childs Avenue side of the complex and it appears the shots may have been fired from a moving vehicle.

Authorities said it is unclear if the man was transported to a hospital or if he received treatment of his injury on scene.

Police said the victim was outside the apartment buildings but inside the complex area at the time of the shooting. Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time and a motive for the shooting is unknown, Foster said.

It’s the second reported shooting in the area of the apartment complex within a week. On June 16, Merced police officers responded to a shots fired call at 988 D Street and found 22-year-old Betty Ann Choates suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Choates was transported to a Modesto area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said Choates is believed to have been in the parking lot of the complex at the time of the shooting. According to police, no suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the homicide and police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Foster said both shootings remain under investigation and do not appear to be related at this time.

According to police, investigators are looking for any witnesses of the shooting to come forward and anyone who may have video surveillance from the area of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barajas at 209-388-7828. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.