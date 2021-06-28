Merced County Coroner identifies teenager killed in Planada-area shooting

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a juvenile who died following a Planada area shooting on June 22, as 17-year-old Salvador Munoz Zaragoza of Le Grand, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Planada area at about 9:30 p.m. June 22. According to Allen, deputies responded to two shooting locations. One of the locations was located in the 1500 block of Plainsburg Road while the other was located on Gage Street.

According to Allen, the two shootings appear be connected.

Deputies located Zaragoza and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. The adult male is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Zaragoza was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

According to Allen, detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and are working to identify any possible suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7472.