Atwater boy, 15, dies from wounds suffered in May shooting, case now considered homicide

Police investigate near the intersection of Swaps Street and Nashua Street following a report of a shooting in Atwater, Calif, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A juvenile who was one of two people injured in an Atwater shooting on May 30 has died, according to authorities.

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Alfredo Ponce Hernandez, 15, of Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen. Allen said Hernandez was pronounced dead at a Sacramento County hospital at 6:11 a.m. June 25.

It’s the second reported homicide in the City of Atwater this year, according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador. The coroner’s office has reported 16 homicides this year.

Atwater police officers responded to the intersection of Swaps Street and Nashua Street at about 7:40 p.m. on May 30, for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers located Hernandez and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Salvador on Monday said it appears the two victims were outside of an apartment complex together at the time of the shooting.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was last known to be in stable condition. Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads, according to Salvador.

Police said no suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Detective Aguilar. The Atwater Police Department can also be contacted by email at police@atwater.org.