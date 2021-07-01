Husband and wife identified as victims in crash with suspected DUI driver near Atwater

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a husband and wife killed in a collision with a suspected drunk driver near Atwater as Jose Juarez, 57, and Pamela Juarez, 56, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Spaceport Entry near Atwater on the evening of June 25. According to the CHP, Pamela Juarez was driving a 2012 Honda westbound on Santa Fe Drive, when she was rear ended by a 2012 Lexus ES350 driven by King Vanga, 20 of Atwater.

The collision caused the Honda to spin into the eastbound lanes and became engulfed in flames trapping the couple inside the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

As a result of the collision, the Lexus traveled northwest, crashed into a chain-link fence and overturned.

Vanga, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision, suffered moderate injuries and was arrested.

He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, resisting, removing or taking firearm from public officer or peace officer and misdemeanor battery, according to jail records.

He is being held in lieu of $415,000 bail.