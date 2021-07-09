Merced County man accused of DUI, crashed his car into the Bar-B-Q Pit fence

Merced police said Daniel Deltoro, 23, of Livingston crashed a Ford Mustang while trying to evade police about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021.

A man and woman were arrested early Friday morning after an alleged drunk driver evaded Merced police and crashed into a fence at a G Street business, according to a police news release.

Officers witnessed a Ford Mustang moving erratically at about 2:30 a.m. on W. Main Street, according to police, and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Daniel Deltoro, 23, of Livingston, tried to evade police before crashing into a fence next to the Bar B-Q Pit on G Street, north of of Main Street, police said.

A 12-gauge shotgun was also found in the car, according to officers.

Police said Deltoro was determined to be driving while intoxicated, illegally in possession of the gun and a member of a street gang.

He was in custody at the Merced Main Jail on Friday in lieu if $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

The woman in the car, Victoria Villegas, 32, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing the loaded shotgun, police said. She was not in custody on Friday, according to jail records.