Boy, 3, flown to hospital after suffering injuries in Turlock-area DUI crash, CHP says

A 3-year old boy was airlifted to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash south of Turlock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 8:38 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of south Golden State Boulevard and Griffith Avenue near the Merced County border. A black sedan had collided with a Chevy pickup truck, CHP Sgt. Danny Bowen said.

The 25-year-old man driving the sedan was suspected to be driving under the influence, had minor injuries, and was arrested, according to the CHP.

The Chevy included its adult male driver, a woman and the 3-year-old boy. All were treated for injuries.

Highway Patrol officers continue to investigate and the CHP Merced Area Office is requesting any witnesses to call (209) 356-2900.