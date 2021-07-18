Merced man arrested on suspicion of firing gun and making criminal threats, police say

A Merced man believed to have opened fire with a handgun was arrested Saturday after police responded to a report of a fight in the area of West 22nd and P Street.

Fernando Iniguez, 24, is suspected of firing a shot from a handgun during the fight a little after 1:30 p.m., then running inside a home and threatening to get more weapons, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

When officers arrived, Iniguez attempted to escape, running to the backyard, but was arrested at gunpoint, Foster said.

Iniguez was arrested and booked at the Merced County Jail. He was charged with making criminal threats, unlawful discharge of a firearm, violation of a court order, and domestic violence, according to jail records.