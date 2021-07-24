Merced man, 27, suspected of selling narcotics after drugs found in residence, police say

A 29-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics after police officers said they located 29 grams of Fentanyl after searching of his residence. Merced Police Department

A 27-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics after police officers said they found drugs, packaging material and scales at his residence on Saturday morning.

Members of the Merced Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of East 23rd Street after an officer received information that a resident was selling drugs there, according to police.

Officers said they found 29 grams of Fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia, after serving the search warrant.

Forrest Thomas of Merced was arrested on suspicion of sales of narcotics.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information to contact Officer Valadez at 209-388-7829 or ValadezR@CityofMerced.org.