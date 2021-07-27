Merced police identify suspect, 20, in teen’s fatal shooting near Walmart

Marcellus Tremayne Harris

Merced police have identified the suspect in a broad daylight shooting that happened earlier this month near Walmart as Marcellus Tremayne Harris, 20.

Police said a warrant has been issued for arrest of the suspect, who is from Merced, according to a department news release.

The victim was identified as Dominick Hernandez, 18, of Atwater. Police responded to the store’s parking lot before 7 p.m. July 19 and found Hernandez inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shots were fired from another vehicle and it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

Hernandez’s death is the eighth recorded homicide incident in the city this year.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Hernandez’s family with memorial expenses.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Radke at 209-769-8779 or Detective Haygood at 209-769-8670.

Anonymous tips can be reported to police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Crimes can also be reported to authorities anonymously through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.