Man sentenced for fatal Merced shooting, running down witness with car

Francisco Juan Alvarez, 34. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 34-year-old man who killed one person, injured another and led police in a high-speed pursuit will likely spend the rest of his days in prison after recently being sentenced for his crimes.

Merced County Superior Court Judge Ronald Hansen sentenced Francisco Juan Alvarez on July 30 to 82-years to life in prison on charges of first degree murder and attempted murder, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

He was convicted following a two-week jury trial in June of this year. Alvarez was found guilty of special allegations due to the execution-style killing of Joseph Micheal Sanchez that was committed for the benefit of a street gang.

The homicide occurred in Merced shortly after midnight on May 11 last year. Sanchez was riding a bicycle in the area of Q and 19th streets when Alvarez confronted the man and shot him, authorities said.

Alvarez was convicted of attempted murder stemming from an incident in March of 2020 at the Gateway Motel in Merced.

Alvarez attacked a confidential witness riding a bicycle by striking them with a vehicle. The witness suffered a broken arm and finger as a result of the attack.

Alvarez was located by police on May 13, 2020. He tried to evade police during a vehicle pursuit which at times, reached speeds of 117 mph. During the pursuit, Alvarez ran multiple stop signs and drove on the wrong side of the road before he was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Alvarez was illegally in possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced to 50 years to life with enhancements for the murder charge and 30 years to life with enhancements for the attempted murder charge, according to the release.

Alvarez was also sentenced to a consecutive term of one year and four months for evading and eight months consecutive for a probation violation.