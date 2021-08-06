Merced police identify a second suspect in teen’s fatal shooting near Walmart

Merced police have identified a second suspect in a deadly July 19 shooting near Walmart.

Detectives have been following up leads, leading to the identification of 19-year-old Troy Melton of Merced, according to a news release.

Police went to the store’s parking lot just before 7 p.m. July 19 and found Dominick Hernandez, 18, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Hernandez was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle.

The first suspect identified was 20-year-old Marcellus Tremayne Harris of Merced.

Harris and Melton are both wanted in connection with the homicide. Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating the men.

Detectives continue to follow up on leads to identify anyone else that may have been involved.

Merced police are asking people with information regarding the shooting or the suspects to contact Det. Radke at 209-385-7725 or by email at radkep@cityofmerced.org.

