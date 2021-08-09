Merced County fugitive wanted in Dos Palos machete assault arrested in Del Norte County

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A fugitive who was included on Merced County’s Most Wanted list for an alleged Dos Palos machete attack is back in local custody.

Elias Mendoza, 37, of Dos Palos, was recently arrested by Del Norte County Sheriff’s deputies for a separate case in that jurisdiction near the Oregon border. He is now being held in the Merced County jail.

Merced County issued a felony attempted murder warrant for Mendoza’s arrest after he was identified as a suspect in the Dos Palos machete assault on Jan. 1.

Deputy Daryl Allen said Merced County deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 16000 block of Highway 33.

Deputies found the victim of the machete assault, Hugo Noe Sanchez, bleeding from his left hand, arm and suffering from a laceration to his leg, plus a small laceration to his face, Allen said.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Mendoza since the alleged attack.

Sanchez, the victim in the machete assault, is himself being held at the Merced County jail on suspicion of first degree murder in connection with the April 22 shooting death of a man in Dos Palos. He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

In addition to felony attempted murder, Mendoza faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, according to jail records. He’s being held on $675,000 bond.