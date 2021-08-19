Crime
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Merced hit-and-run crash
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian killed in a Merced hit-and-run collision as Jaime Sanchez, 43, of Merced, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded to the collision just before 1 a.m. Monday in the area of East Childs Avenue and Watertown Drive. A passing motorist found Sanchez lying in the roadway and alerted authorities.
Emergency Medical Services personnel attempted life saving measures and Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 22-year-old man was driving a 2004 Mercedes eastbound on East Childs Avenue when the vehicle struck Sanchez, who is believed to have been walking in the roadway.
The driver initially fled before returning a short time later and cooperated with officers. Police said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision. The driver was cited on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing injury or death and released due to jail booking protocols, according to police.
