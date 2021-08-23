Atwater police make three arrests following shooting that injured man

Atwater Police Department patrol car. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Three arrests were made during an investigation into a Saturday shooting that injured a 25-year-old man, Atwater police said.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Nashua Street, according to Police Chief Michael Salvador.

Responding officers observed a silver Ford Fiesta leaving the scene and pursued the vehicle which was eventually stopped in the area of East Bellevue Road and Shaffer Road.

Salvador said a shotgun was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and recovered by officers.

During the stop officers located three occupants inside the vehicle, including a passenger with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

The injured man, identified as Jose Mendez of Atwater, was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm. He was and taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment. The driver Makayla England, 23, of Atwater was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and passenger Luis Rodriguez, 22, of Winton, was arrested on a parole violation as well as suspicion of being felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Salvador said.

Police located evidence of a shooting at the Nashua Street scene and are looking for additional suspects.

Salvador said the incident appeared to be a “back and forth type shooting” although the other circumstances and motive are unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance from the area is asked to contact Atwater police at 209-357-6396 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum.

Earlier this year, 15-year-old Alfredo Ponce Hernandez and an 18-year-old male were struck by gunfire in a shooting near the intersection of Nashua Street and Swaps Street on May 30. Hernandez died at a Sacramento County hospital on June 25.