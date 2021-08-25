Man wanted for July shooting in Merced arrested after vehicle pursuit with deputies

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A man wanted for a July shooting in Merced was arrested Friday after a vehicle pursuit with deputies, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Campos, 18, of Turlock, was arrested by deputies after he tried to flee on foot after the vehicle chase. According to Merced County Superior Court documents, a warrant was issued for Campos’ arrest Aug. 9.

Around 8 p.m. Friday a deputy in an unmarked car observed Campos and passenger inside a vehicle consuming what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage while stopped at a light near V and 14th streets, said Deputy Daryl Allen.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver didn’t yield and took off, traveling through several stop signs.

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop in an alleyway near O Street and 13th street, Campos and the passenger, identified as Gilbert Mendez Jr., 28, attempted to flee on foot, Allen said.

Deputies quickly apprehended Campos and Gilbert, with assistance from the Gang Violence Suppression Unit.

Campos was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of charges including felony attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at occupied motor vehicle, participation in criminal street gang activity, assault with a semiautomatic rifle, misdemeanor driving under the influence and being an unlicensed driver, according to jail records.

Mendez was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting and open container violation. He was cited and released.

According to the Merced Police Department, Campos was identified as a suspect in a July 6 shooting in the 1100 block of R Street.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire at 1:54 p.m. According to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster, an adult male occupant of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

While investigating the shooting, a witness provided video and photos of the suspect. During the investigation, officers identified Campos as a suspect.

According to jail records, Campos remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bond.