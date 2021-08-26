Man killed in Winton shooting identified by Merced County coroner

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigates the scene of a shooting homicide at a taco truck outside the Rancho Market near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Walnut Avenue in Winton, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. According to authorities, one victim was pronounced dead on scene and a second victim was transported to a hospital. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified Gilbert Felix, 26, of Hanford as the victim of a fatal Tuesday shooting near a taco truck in Winton.

A 32-year-old man who was also shot remains in stable condition at a regional hospital, Deputy Daryl Allen said.

Deputies responded just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Walnut Avenue. Felix was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby Crookham Elementary School was placed on lockdown for safety reasons. Once the scene was secure, the school released children to parents without incident.

Deputies learned two Hispanic suspects wearing black walked up near taco truck and opened fire, striking the victims. The motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information can contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Callers can remain anonymous.