Pair arrested after Merced police say narcotics, money are found inside a vehicle

Two people were arrested after officers said they found drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash while searching a car, the Merced Police Department reported.

Xochitl Venegas, 42, and Javier Vega, 34, were arrested about 9:39 p.m. Friday on suspicion of multiple drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to a Police Department news release.

A Merced officer had observed what police described as a suspicious vehicle in the unit block alleyway of east 11th Street. Police said several people were seen walking up to the vehicle to speak with the occupants.

The officer made contact with the pair in the car, identified as Venegas and Vega.

Police said Vega had an outstanding felony warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers found more than 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material and more than $1,800 in cash, according to authorities.

Vega was being held with bail set at $37,000. According to Sgt. Tony Aponte, Venegas was cited and released.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported to police through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.