Suspect identified in Merced shooting. Online car sale ad was used to lure victim

Police have identified Julio Elyaz Lucio, 19, of Merced, as the suspected shooter in an Aug. 23 incident that left a man injured in central Merced..

Merced police said there is an active warrant for Lucio’s arrest, and detectives are still working to identify a female that drove the suspect to and from the scene of the crime, according to a news release.

Officers responded at about 9:55 p.m. Aug. 23 to a report of shots fired in the area of Calimyrna Avenue and East 22nd Street.

The responding officers were then directed to the area of East 21st Street and Yosemite Parkway where they located the 25-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a regional hospital and later released. According to police, the victim, who is from the Stockton area, told police he found a vehicle on a social media website and traveled to Merced to make the purchase.

Authorities said the victim reported going to the area of Weston Way and East 22nd Street to meet the seller of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly demanded money from the victim before firing several shots. One of those shots struck the victim in the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported to police through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be left for law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.