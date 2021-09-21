Suspect arrested in car sale that turned into armed robbery, Merced police say

Merced Police

A suspect wanted on an attempted homicide warrant after allegedly luring a man through an online car sale was located by police in Merced on Saturday.

Police developed information about 19-year-old suspect Julio Lucio’s whereabouts. He attempted to flee from responding officers who had arrived at a residence in the 1000 block of West 2nd Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Following a short foot chase, Lucio was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery and participation in criminal street gang activity.

According to police, Lucio was identified as the suspected shooter in the Aug. 23 incident, which left a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who is from the Stockton area, told police he traveled to Merced to purchase of a vehicle he found on a social media website.

The victim went to the area of Weston Way and East 22nd Street to meet the seller of the vehicle, when the suspect reportedly demanded money from the victim and fired several shots. One of the shots struck the victim in the leg.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported to police through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.