Merced County man convicted of sexually abusing child faces possible life prison sentence

A Livingston man accused of sexually abusing a child has been found guilty by a Merced County jury, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Marcos Millan, 38, was convicted Thursday in Merced County Superior Court. Millan faces a maximum of 70 years to life and an additional 10 years in state prison for his molestation of the confidential victim, according to the statement.

Millan was found guilty of one count of sexual intercourse or sodomy of a child 10 years or younger, three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child 10 years or younger, and two counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14.

Prosecutors said Millan began continually abusing the victim when she was 5 or 6-years-old. The abuse started in Atwater and continued when the family moved to Merced, according to the release.

During the summer of 2018, the victim, then age 10, disclosed the abuse to a family member who informed the victim’s mother.

The investigation into Millan’s case was led by the Merced Police Department’s Detective Cruz Jasso with assistance from the Merced County Human Services Agency Child Welfare Services Division.

Millan’s sentencing will take place on Oct. 29.