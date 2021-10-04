Teenager accused of DUI and hit-and-run after a crash in Merced, police say

A Merced teenager has been arrested after a suspected DUI and hit-and-run crash that injured a passenger, according to police.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Alizha Cooksey and booked him into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving under the influence, according to jail records.

About 11:53 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of East Gerard Avenue and Buckner Road for a hit-and-run crash, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Police said an investigation determined a blue Chrysler 300 was traveling along East Gerard when the vehicle hit a parked car and electrical box near the intersection with Buckner.

The driver and three passengers left the vehicle and fled, authorities said. Officers were able to locate the passengers nearby and one, a minor, was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a minor head injury.

Foster said based on the Police Department’s investigation, Cooksey was determined to be the suspected driver. Officers located Cooksey at his home in the 400 block of East San Pedro Street a few hours later. According to Foster, Cooksey, showed signs of intoxication during the arrest.