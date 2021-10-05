Victim shot last month in Merced has died, sheriff says. Homicide detectives investigating

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man who was found shot last month died of his injuries.

At about 11:40 p.m. Sept. 23, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Keely Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Deputies located the victim, identified as 35-year-old Juemond Truesom Cokley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cokley was transported to a hospital and ultimately died of his injuries Sept. 26, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Authorities said a motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been identified or arrested. Allen said evidence of shooting was located at the scene, and Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to investigate the incident.

“They are continuing their investigation, speaking with possible witnesses that were at the scene,” Allen said.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. According to Allen, callers can remain anonymous.