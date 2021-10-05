Merced man’s death declared a homicide. Sheriff’s detectives seeking the public’s help

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The death of a man initially considered “suspicious” is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the victim as 36-year-old Toontep Champa, of Merced, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies responded at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and located Champa unresponsive in a field behind a residence in the 400 block of Mission Avenue. He was later pronounced deceased. Allen said deputies found the man with “apparent trauma to the body.”

Investigators declined to elaborate on the cause of death.

Allen said it is unclear what the man was doing before his death, and authorities have not identified a possible motive for the killing. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

“We’re looking for any witnesses that might know something about this crime to please contact us,” said Allen.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7472. Authorities said those who provide information could remain anonymous.