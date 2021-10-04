Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘suspicious’ death in Merced. Here’s where person was found

akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in Merced.

Hours after the person was discovered, only limited information was available.

Deputies responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. Monday about a man found unresponsive in the back of a property in the 400 block of Mission Avenue

The man, believed to be in his late 30s, was later pronounced dead, according to a social media post Monday night by the Sheriff’s Office.

“Merced County sheriff’s detectives are currently on scene investigating the death as suspicious,” the post stated.

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is working on identifying the man.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445. Those who provide information can remain anonymous.