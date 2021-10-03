Crime
Merced police locate stolen gun, arrest suspected gang member who ran from officers
A suspected gang member was arrested after running from officers who found a stolen gun in Merced on Friday, according to authorities.
At about 7:19 p.m., Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers attempted to stop the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Victor Salas Jr., in the area of G Street and East Santa Fe Drive, according to a Merced Police Department social media post. The post did not indicate a reason for the stop.
Police said Salas is a known gang member on probation who fled from the officers on foot. The officers located Salas hiding nearby and after searching the area, found a stolen .40-caliber handgun.
Salas was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen firearm and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org.
Some crimes can be reported to police through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
