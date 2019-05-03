Merced boy hit by train was Hoover student, officials confirm. School cancels carnival

Merced CA district braces for death of possible student Administrators with the Merced City School District are preparing for likely news that a seventh-grader killed Thursday, May 2, 2019, was one of their students, according to spokesperson Sara Sandrik. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Administrators with the Merced City School District are preparing for likely news that a seventh-grader killed Thursday, May 2, 2019, was one of their students, according to spokesperson Sara Sandrik.

Merced City School District officials said police have spoken with the family of a Hoover Middle School seventh-grader investigators believed was killed in a train collision.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office used dental records to identify the boy on Friday as 13-year-old Vicente Mancera, Deputy Daryl Allen said.

He was a student at Hoover Middle School, according to school district spokesperson Sara Sandrik. A carnival that was scheduled for Friday evening at the school has been canceled as a result of the student’s death.

Extra counselors were at the middle school campus Friday to offer support for students and staffers, Sandrik said.

“We are all heartbroken by this devastating loss,” she said in a statement released on Friday. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this devastating time.”

A train-pedestrian collision was first reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, east of the G Street train overpass off 23rd Street, police said.





When officers arrived, they found the student near the railroad tracks who died from injuries “consistent with having been struck by a train,” according to a police department news release.

Police said the boy was believed to be walking on the tracks and wearing headphones before the train hit him within 1,500 feet of Hoover’s campus.

“It’s a horrible thing — so unfortunate this has happened,” Merced Police Capt. Bimley West said.