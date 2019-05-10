Top administrator in Merced County will take over as principal of Buhach Colony High

Merced County educators honored at ‘Excellence in Education’ program Steve Tietjen, Merced County superintendent of schools, and Elmer Wood Elementary teacher Jennifer Rivera talk about the Merced County Office of Education Excellence in Education program that was held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2018, at the Merced Theatre. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Steve Tietjen, Merced County superintendent of schools, and Elmer Wood Elementary teacher Jennifer Rivera talk about the Merced County Office of Education Excellence in Education program that was held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2018, at the Merced Theatre.

One of the top administrators in Merced County is taking over leadership at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, according to the Merced Union High School District.

Jennifer L. Euker, who was honored as one of the top educators at last year’s Merced County Excellence in Education program, will be the new principal for Buhach Colony effective July 1, according to a news release.





Courtesy Merced Union High School District

Euker will be taking the place of Buhach Colony Principal Lance Morrow, who resigned.

“I love learning and every aspect of the school environment,” Euker said in the release. “I believe it takes every one of us to ensure students learn and are successful at the next level, and I look forward to working with the team at Buhach Colony High School and being a positive role model.”

Euker has been the associate principal of guidance at Golden Valley High for five years, the release states. She previously spent five years as an administrator at Wilson Middle School in Chowchilla, and has coached volleyball and softball.

Before that, she was a teacher for various grade levels at the Weaver School District, according to the release.

Euker is a “long-time Mercedian” who attended Charles Wright Elementary and Merced College, according to the release.

“Jennifer is an outstanding advocate for students and top-notch administrator,” Superintendent Alan Peterson states. “Mrs. Euker will provide strong leadership to the mighty Thunder staff and students.”