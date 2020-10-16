Golden Valley FFA chapter named best in California. Program’s honors add up for title

Golden Valley FFA members from left to right: Hunter Aue, Peter Bliss, Irelyn Bese and Spencer Stephens all won top state awards during the year to help the Golden Valley FFA chapter earn the honor of the No. 1 FFA program in the state by the California FFA Association Cody Jacobsen

The California Future Farmers of America Association named the Golden Valley High School FFA chapter the No. 1 program in the state for 2020.

The Golden Valley program earned the top spot after being ranked No. 9 in 2018 and No. 7 in 2019.

“This is a testament to our students and their success,” said Cody Jacobsen, who is the FFA adviser at Golden Valley.

Five different statistical categories are considered in deciding the Chapter of the Year winner: American FFA degrees; state FFA degrees; state proficiency award winners; state championships,;and state FFA Executive Committee members.

Golden Valley excelled in four of the five categories, missing a sweep only because GV didn’t have any executive committee members this year at the state level.

We are so excited to announce that our Ag program was ranked as the NUMBER 1 FFA Chapter in California for 2020! The rankings are a culmination of items including State Degrees, American Degrees, Proficiencies, and more. @cougar_crossing @KevinSwartwood1 @SuptPeterson @MercedUHSD pic.twitter.com/vIsuidp8EX — Golden Valley FFA (@gvffa) October 14, 2020

The Golden Valley FFA program set a state record with 22 students earning an American FFA degree, which is the highest degree a member can attain in FFA.

Golden Valley had 34 students earn state degrees, which set a program record. The state degree is the highest degree a member can attain in California.

The state proficiency awards recognize the top FFA student projects. Golden Valley had four state winners in Peter Bliss, Hunter Aue, Spencer Stephens and Josh Heupel, which was the most in California. All four are national finalists.

Two Golden Valley members won state championships. Bliss was the State Star Farmer Award Winner, which is considered the top student award in California, which highlights the top FFA project in the state. Irelyn Bese was the State Star in Ag Placement Winner, which highlights the top project in which a student works for a business or company.

“If anything, I’m extremely competitive and my teacher partners are also extremely competitive and our goal was to be the top program,” Jacobsen said. “Now that we are the top program we want to maintain that for future years.

“The kids are pumped and excited. They are already asking what do we have to do to keep it like this.”

Golden Valley was the only Merced County school to earn a top 20 ranking. Madera South finished second. Other central San Joaquin Vallley schools in the top 20 were No. 4 Hanford, No. 7 Firebaugh, No. 9 Tulare Union and No. 20 Minarets.

“It’s surprising because it’s never happened before,” said Golden Valley principal Kevin Swartwood. “I can’t remember any school in our area doing it. Our ag teachers and students work so hard all year long. They put a lot of time and energy into what they do. We had a lot of kids earn state degrees. We’ll find out later this month how our four national finalists did.

“All their hard work and time is getting recognized. We have a great department.”

Golden Valley topped 334 other state FFA programs to win top honors.

The Golden Valley program is led by six teachers and consists of 807 members, according to Jacobsen.

“I recruit a lot of students into our program,” Jacobsen said. “I often feel like a college coach with recruiting. I just finished with my eighth-grade recruiting. A lot of our kids don’t have any ag experience until they get to high school.”

Being named the top FFA program in the state might make recruiting a little bit easier for Jacobsen.

“Any time you’re winning a state title, it helps recruit kids,” Jacobsen said. “Kids want to win. The accolades push us as a department. We’re committed to being the top program in the state.”