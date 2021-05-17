Merced College appoints new assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction

Courtesy of Merced College

There are some new changes happening at Merced College, from different projects in the works to new leadership.

This week the Merced College’s board appointed Karissa Morehouse, Merced College’s dean of instruction, to her new role as assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction.

Morehouse’s first day in her new role will be June 14.

As dean of instruction she oversees the Learning Resource Center, as well as distance and prison education.

As the new assistant superintendent, Morehouse will oversee the college’s instructional division, academic, career technical, and basic skills classes and programs, plus non-credit, community services, contract education and a variety of other related programs and services.

In addition, she will serve as the accreditation liaison officer for the college.

“Karissa has been an exemplary employee at Merced College, and a key part of several important initiatives on campus, including our transition to distance learning this past year,” Merced College President Chris Vitelli said in a release. “I am incredibly confident in her ability to lead the Instructional Division and make immediate contributions in this important role.”

Prior to starting at Merced College, Morehouse served as the chief instructional officer and dean of student learning at Lassen College. She has experience as an accreditation liaison officer, an administrator in student success and equity, and a TRIO director at UC Davis, where she served first-generation college students.

Morehouse has a bachelor’s degree in human development and psychology from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a master’s degree in social sciences with an emphasis on career counseling from California State University, Chico.

“We have an amazing opportunity to support our students with how we shape learning in the classroom,” Morehouse said in the release.

“We have talented faculty at Merced College, and I look forward to working with them to continue innovative and student-centered teaching practices as we welcome students back onto campus. It is an exciting time to be a part of Merced College, and my family and I are looking forward to setting down roots in the county.”