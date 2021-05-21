Merced College kicks off in-person graduation ceremonies for classes of 2020-21

In a welcome sign of life slowly returning back to normal, Merced College on Thursday celebrated local graduates by kicking off in-person commencement ceremonies for its classes of 2020 and 2021.

The college held two ceremonies on Thursday, and two more are scheduled for Friday evening at Don Odishoo Field.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year the college opted for a tribute video to virtually honor its graduates.

A year later, with new COVID cases on the decline, Merced College officials decided to move forward with in-person commencement ceremonies with a variety of precautions in place. That included strict social distancing, masks, breaking the ceremonies into smaller groups and other guidelines.

On Thursday night graduates entered the outdoor stadium as “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background. The graduates were separated by 6-feet between them during the ceremonies, as were guests who sat in the stands.

“Students as you graduate tonight, you know the nature of your personal accomplishments. The challenges you’ve overcome, the adversity, the late nights, the coffee, the Red Bulls, extra trips to study central and tutorial,” said Chris Vitelli, Merced College president, during Thursday’s ceremony.

“The part-time jobs, the full-time jobs, the tears, the laughter, the ups and downs and the numerous other efforts you’ve made. And of course for this class there’s the mask, and the quarantine and the WiFi issues. The ‘I can’t access campus.’ The ‘I’m over online-learning’ and all of the additional challenges you’ve overcome due to a worldwide pandemic that none of us could have predicted.”

Family members and friends of graduates who are unable to attend the ceremonies in-person can watch virtually.

Roughly 2,000 students were eligible to graduate between the classes of 2020 and 2021.