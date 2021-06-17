Merced City Schools superintendent to resign, as sexual harassment allegations loom

Merced City School District Superintendent Richard “Al” Rogers. Screen grab from Merced Sun-Star video. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Trustees with Merced City School District on Wednesday finalized a resignation agreement with Superintendent Richard “Al” Rogers, three months after a civil complaint alleging sexual harassment was filed against him.

An internal investigation was conducted by the district. Rogers will voluntarily resign effective July 1 “in order to avoid further board action, including issuance of charges that he engaged in serious misconduct based on the investigation finding,” said Board President Birdi Olivarez-Kidwell during Wednesday’s meeting.

The board voted on the item during closed session of their special meeting. As part of the agreement, the district will pay Rogers $15,000, and the settlement will remove any potential litigation between the district and Rogers, Olivarez-Kidwell said.

The civil complaint, filed by a female administrator against Rogers, stated she was asked by him to work for the district in spring 2020.

Not long after she started, she was allegedly subjected to harassment that included — but was not limited to — demeaning comments, unwanted touching, unwanted sexual advances and other unacceptable forms of behavior.

Rogers has denied the allegations.