UC Merced cancels classes as smoke from Camp Fire lingers heavy in the Valley

UC Merced officials on Sunday canceled all classes for the week.
Classes resume Monday, Nov. 26, Chancellor Dorthy Leland announced in a statement posted to the university’s website around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Leland said all campus locations would be closed Monday and decisions regarding business operations on Tuesday would be announced late Monday afternoon.
Schools in Merced County this week have been taking steps to protect students from unhealthy, smoky air streaming into the Valley from the Camp Fire in Butte County, the deadliest, most destructive wildfire ever in California. The blaze sparked Nov. 8 and quickly torched thousands of homes. At least 70 people have been killed and hundreds more remain missing, according to the latest numbers released over the weekend.
“Some of our students and their families have lost their homes or are still waiting to learn the fate of loved ones,” Leland said in the statement issued Sunday. “Some will remain on campus through the holiday break because it is safer or healthier than returning home.”
Leland said the decision to shutter most of the campus was made “with guidance” from Merced County Public Health officials.
The chancellor said “limited services” would remain open or available, including residence halls, some dining and transportation services until at least Wednesday.
Men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled Tuesday had not been canceled as of Sunday afternoon.
To read the chancellor’s full statement or to find more information on the closure or available university services, visit the school’s website at www.ucmerced.edu.
