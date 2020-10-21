Merced mayor, council hopefuls tackle topics like rent control, defunding police at debate

Candidates for Merced mayor are shown left to right: Michael Belloumini, Matt Serratto, Monica Kay Villa and Anthony Martinez.

With two weeks until the Nov. 3 election, the four candidates vying to be the City of Merced’s next mayor — plus two City Council District 1 hopefuls — masked up Tuesday night for an in-person debate hosted by the Merced County Association of Realtors.

Four of the City Council’s seven seats are on the November ballot, including the mayor, District 1 (South Parsons, East Childs Avenue), District 3 (central city and downtown) and District 5 (Fahrens Park, Loughborough, West Olive Avenue).

Incumbents for City Council Districts 1 and 5 have both thrown in their names for mayor rather than run for reelection, and District 3’s council member is termed out. That means all three districts will see new leadership come November.

The Merced County Association of Realtors regularly hosts debates ahead of local elections. The association is a nonpartisan group that believes in private property rights, is pro-business and pro-safe neighborhoods.

Districts 3 and 5 candidates debated similar questions from the association the prior week.

Brian Raymond, a member of the Atwater City Council and and Realtors’ Association government affairs director, moderated Tuesday’s debate.

Raymond noted that District 1 candidate Jesse Ornelas, a program manager and local activist, was not present. Ornelas told the Realtors’ Association he decided not to attend after speaking with his campaign team, according to Raymond.

“Its unfortunate, because it would have been nice to have (him) here as well,” Raymond said.

Here are the big topics debated and each candidates’ stance:

Mayoral candidate statements

Michael Belluomini, a retired city planner and former Merced City Council member of five years, noted his ambition to get things done while on council. Recently, the council has listened and planned, but made very little action, Belluomini said.

Belluomini stated his continued city involvement since leaving council in 2018 through various community organizations, plus regularly attending council meetings to comment on agenda items.

“Other candidates have introduced very few new ideas,” he said.

If elected, Belluomini said he would prioritize industrial development to bring in more, and better paying, jobs. This would alleviate poverty, in turn helping lessen issues like gang activity and substance abuse, he said.





Matthew Serratto has been City Council District 5’s representative since 2016 and serves as Merced County chief deputy district attorney.

Serratto cited his love for the city and its people as his reason for running for mayor. He said it would be an honor to serve as a leader in further bringing the community together.

“We have a lot of challenges in this city, and I want to be part of the solution,” Serratto said.

Serratto noted that he has leveraged his campaign to benefit the city by doing community trash cleanups, serving meals and sponsoring businesses.

Monica Kay Villa, a well-known local homeless advocate who is homeless herself, has ran for Merced City Council and mayor several times.

“I think I have a very, very good understanding of the different things homeless people are going through,” Villa said. She emphasized finding solutions for affordable housing for the homeless and impoverished so that “everyone has a safe place to live.”

Villa said she is excited by Merced’s youth, and would support and facilitate youth initiatives if elected.

Anthony Martinez has represented City Council District 1 since 2016 in addition to teaching 10th grade English at El Capitan High. Martinez reiterated during the debate that a mayor’s role is one of servitude.

Martinez also noted his support for the Black Lives Matter mural, which was recently shot down by City Council due to majority dissent. Plus, Martinez has been especially vocal compared to other council members in critiquing the extensive and deadly coronavirus outbreak at Foster Farms and calling for increased work on community-police relations.

Martinez pointed to this record as an indicator that he follows through on his principles.

Rent control and Proposition 21

Serratto said he prefers to let the free market work rather than impose rent control, and will most likely vote no on Proposition 21. While rent control may be appropriate in cities where landlords have a significant imbalance of power, that is not the case in Merced, he said.

“The solution at this point is to build,” Serratto said, pointing to the need for more multi-family and student housing.

Villa voiced concerns for the difficulties Merced students face with housing. She agreed that rent control being appropriate depends on the area and circumstances, but said she would likely vote for Proposition 21.

“For the time being, I think it would really help a lot of people out,” she said.

Martinez said he opposed rent control and Proposition 21. But if the city doesn’t build more housing, including affordable housing, calls for rent control will increase, he said.

Belluomini agreed that rent control is not suitable for Merced and said he is against Proposition 21. There is much available space to continue building apartments and accessory dwelling units, which would suit the city’s significant number of renters, he said.

Defunding the police

No candidate said the were for defunding the police.

Martinez said he feels that the Merced Police Department has been left on its own from other city departments. There are many unanswered questions about the five-year plan for the department, he said, pointing to issues like the police station and the current chief being in an interim role.

Belluomini said he supports improving the police department’s relationship with the community, especially communities of color.

The department should be adequately staffed so that officers don’t become fatigued with overtime work, which can lead to issues, Belluomini said. He also said he believes mental health issues can be better handled by experts.

Villa said the police have a hard job to do, but that officers must treat people they interact with like individuals with different needs.

Serratto said he supports a mutual respect between officers and citizens. He also pointed out that the police force needs stability, noting that a number of officers have left for jobs in higher paying departments.

Homelessness

Candidates were asked about enforcing a local anti-panhandling ordinance and whether homeless individuals should be permitted on private property.

Villa said she appreciates the ordinance, which targets panhandling on certain city medians, because it addresses public safety concerns.

Homeless individuals on private property is “unacceptable,” Villa said, because it is not a safe place for the homeless to reside. She said she would work to get those who are affected into better facilities.

Martinez said he supports having the panhandling ordinance on the books, but said it is not a major issue in terms of homelessness. Spending resources to enforce it is an outdated approach, and the city should direct efforts closer to the root of issues, he said.

If property owners want to permit homeless individuals on their land, that is their right, Martinez said.

Belluomini said he supports enforcing the ordinance and allowing private property rights. Issues arise when the property is abandoned, and the city has enacted programs to address this, he said. But if homeless individuals are removed from property, they need somewhere else to go, he said.

Serratto agreed that while the ordinance should remain, it is not a big priority. Alleviating homelessness in general, however, is already a key city initiative, he said.

Serratto also voiced support for private property rights, but said the city would step in if there’s a public nuisance or code enforcement issue.

District 1 debate

Candidate statements

Joel Knox, a retired teacher, said he is running for City Council because he is tired of south Merced being sidelined. Having lived in District 1 for over 30 years and founded the Golden Valley Neighborhood Association, Knox said he understands the community’s needs.

“I worked tirelessly as an educator, as a resident and as a community activist,” Knox said.

Knox said his district needs more retail and recreation opportunities, better infrastructure, improved public safety and less homelessness.

City Council has a tendency to put a lot of things on the stove, “but very little seems to get cooked,” Knox said.

Louis Smith, also a retired teacher, said that when he first moved to Merced over 20 years ago, the difference between north and south Merced was distinct. Decades later, south Merced’s disparities persist, he said.

“It seems to me that south Merced is somehow isolated from the rest of the city,” Smith said.

If elected, Smith said he would work to attract more businesses to his district. He said he is disappointed with how City Council during the past four years has allowed businesses to be lost. Smith also noted the need for welcome signs to greet visitors to the area.

Defunding the police

Smith opposed defunding the police, but noted that the department has needs, like a new police station. He said he would like to see more cops on bikes as well.

Knox concurred, and said nearly everyone he’s spoken with in District 1 is against defunding the police. His district would lose services first if the department was defunded, he said. Knox said he’d like to see more individuals from the community hired as officers.

Homelessness

Knox agreed that the ordinance should be enforced. Not doing so makes the law confusing, he said.

Knox also concurred that property owners can do what that want with their land, but noted that such homeless individuals may need extra help.

Smith said he supports enforcing the panhandling ordinance because it is a public safety issue. He also said he would support a program to educate the city on the ordinance.

Smith said he supports private property owners’ rights to welcome homeless individuals on their land, but said the city would become involved if objections arose.

Proposition 15

Unlike last week’s debate, where each candidate opposed Proposition 15, both District 1 candidates said they support it.

If passed, Proposition 15 would allow commercial property owned by businesses over a certain size to be taxed based on current assessed value.