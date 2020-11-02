Local Election
Local election results for Merced County from the 2020 general election
Unofficial results for Merced County races in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election from the county Registrar of Voters’ Office and California’s Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by the county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.
