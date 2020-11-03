Election 2020 live results: Serratto maintaining big lead in Merced mayor’s race

As eyes across the U.S. were fixed upon the incoming results for the nation’s commander in chief, so too was Tuesday a big night for the City of Merced in terms of passing the torch to new leadership.

Four of the City Council’s seven seats are on the ballot, including the city’s top elected official as Mayor Mike Murphy’s four years guiding Merced come to a close.

City Council districts 1, 3 and 5 are all slated to see new representation. District 3 incumbent Jill McLeod is termed out, and districts 1 and 5 representatives have each opted to pursue the mayoral seat rather than seek reelection in their districts.

The earliest count from Merced County Elections at 8 p.m. showed Matt Serratto bounding ahead of other mayoral hopefuls with 51.91% of votes. An update at about 10 p.m. pushed Serratto toward a slightly stronger lead with 52.08% of votes.

Serratto is City Council District 5’s current representative and Merced County chief deputy district attorney.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“They seem pretty conclusive I think, we feel great,” Serratto said of the early results. “Thanks for the support, we worked extremely hard during the campaign to get our message out and support the community.”

Meanwhile, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday Michael Belluomini ranked second in the mayoral bid with 20.94% of votes, Anthony Martinez third at 13.63% and Monica Kay Villa fourth at 13.11%.

Belluomini is a retired city planner and former Merced City Council member. Martinez is City Council District 1’s current representative and a 10th grade English at El Capitan High School. Villa, a well-known community advocate for the homeless.

The early results were strong enough that any other mayoral candidate overcoming Serratto was an unlikely outcome, even as votes are updated, Murphy said.

“It’s a commanding lead,” Murphy said. “Its exactly the place that you want to be if you’re Matt Serratto on election night.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

As Murphy’s seat passes to the next mayor, Merced’s lead elected will retain the position for a term twice as long as Murphy’s. Merced residents voted in the preceding primary election to extend the mayoral term from two to four years.

“It’s an exciting time to be mayor of Merced for the next four years,” Murphy said. “I’m going to be spending my time both finishing up strong, but also making sure Matt has a smooth transition.”

Murphy said that he will be focusing on his law practice and his family once his term expires.

Merced City Council races

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, retired teacher Joel Knox was favored for Merced City Council District 1, claiming 43.76% of votes cast. Local activist Jesse Ornelas followed with 42.06% and retired teacher Louis Smith claimed 13.74%.

City Council District 3 was the tightest race. Local NAACP President Allen Brooks began the night with a slight lead, but Brooks lost the edge in the 10 p.m. update to his competitor, business owner and labor organizer Bertha Perez.

The most recent count showed Perez with 50.06% of votes and Brooks with 49.71%.

Merced’s District 5 looked to be in businesswoman’s Sarah Boyle’s favor, as she claimed 53.29% of votes compared to business manager Jeremy Martinez’s 46.40%.

For the thousands of Merced County voters who dropped off ballots or voted on Tuesday, Merced County Registrar Barbara Levey said their votes will begin being processed on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.