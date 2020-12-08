‘We’re all part of the same team.’ New Merced mayor, three City Council members sworn in

The torch of leadership was officially passed to a new Merced mayor and three City Council members Monday night, having been chosen by city voters in the Nov. 3 election.

Jesse Ornelas, Bertha Perez and Sarah Boyle each took oaths of office for council districts 1, 3 and 5, respectively at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Matthew Serratto, Merced City Council District 5’s former representative and Merced County chief deputy district attorney, was sworn in for a four-year mayoral term.

“I have every confidence in Mayor Serratto and I know that he’s going to serve the city well, represent the city well,” said outgoing Mayor Mike Murphy at the meeting.

Murphy served as mayor for two consecutive two-year terms beginning in 2016 after acting as a City Council member since 2011.

After taking their seats at the council dais for the remainder of the meeting, Ornelas, Perez and Boyle each voiced their excitement and gratitude at being elected.

“I feel like I live in the best community, I feel really invested in my district,” Ornelas said.

Ornelas is a longtime Merced activist and youth program manager. He replaces previous District 1 representative Anthony Martinez, who opted to join the race for mayor rather than seek district reelection.

Perez, a labor organizer, takes on District 3 from prior council member Jill McLeod. Boyle, a businesswoman, fills Serratto’s seat.

“Sometimes we’re going to have spirited debates, but at the end of the day we’re all part of the same team,” Serratto said to the three fresh faces at the dais. “The best leaders come out in the most challenging times,” he added.

The new members join Fernando Echevarria (District 2), Kevin Blake (District 4) and Delray Shelton (District 6) on the seven-seat council.

Blake was nominated by Serratto and unanimously elected to serve as mayor pro tempore for the next year, meaning he will fulfill mayoral duties in the event of Serratto’s absence.

Former Merced City Council members reflect on time in office

Remaining and former council members alike were visibly emotional as Merced leadership shifted to a new class of 2020.

“Being in the position to help and really strengthen our community is the honor of a lifetime,” Murphy said. “I like to think I was a better mayor every day than the day before…Merced has given me far more than I could ever give back.”

The former mayor is known for his coining of Merced as a “city on the rise.” Murphy continued that sentiment as he departed office, stating that he firmly believes that Merced’s best days are ahead.

Murphy noted “tremendous” strategic progress in growing and revitalizing downtown Merced during his time as mayor. He cited the revamp of the historic Hotel Tioga as high quality apartments, the restored Mainzer Theater and the renovated El Capitan Hotel.

Councilmember Blake commended Murphy for bringing a level of professionalism to the city unseen until he took office.

Notably, Councilmember Echevarria acknowledged that while he and Murphy have had several public and sometimes heated disagreements, he would like to see Murphy’s leadership continue by serving in Congress or another seat.

Several council members noted Martinez’s persistence in asking tough questions and offering unique perspectives on city issues. Martinez pointed to improving financial stability, job security and the creation of the Arts and Culture Advisory Commission as successes during his time on the dais.

“We’ve set this city up for a very strong future,” Martinez said.

McLeod was recognized for her empathy and levelheadedness. When running for office in 2016, McLeod said her goal was to make Merced a place that people would be proud to be longtime residents of.

“We’ve made some big strides under very difficult circumstances,” she said, noting the opening of new hotels and businesses.

Serratto began his initial stint in public office in 2016 alongside fellow first-timers Martinez and McLeod. “Our class, 2016, did great work,” he said of his former fellow council members.