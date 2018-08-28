Notebook: How pancakes are rewarded by the Merced High football team.

The University of Miami made its ‘turnover chain” famous last year. Every time a Hurricanes player came up with an interception or recovered a fumble, he got to wear the chain on the sideline.
Merced High introduced its ‘pancake chain’ on Friday night against Gregori.
The idea came from assistant coach Robert Sykes after watching the Merced offensive line dominate in a season-opening 51-15 victory over Del Campo.
“The first week we were playing really well,” said Bears coach Rob Scheidt. “There were some exciting plays and we had so many blocks where the defensive guy ended up on his back. Robert Sykes said we need to get a pancake chain going. He rolled in either that next Saturday or Monday morning and the initial part of the chain was done.”
The chain has a container of maple syrup dangling from it. The Bears coaches say there will be improvements made to the chain.
The term pancake in football refers to a block that ends up knocking a defender off of his feet and on the ground.
The first recipient of the chain was receiver Ezra Morales.
“We had receivers wearing it on Friday,” Scheidt said. “It’s a way of encouraging guys to give great effort. It also puts a value on blocking, and it’s fun. I think that’s probably the biggest thing, it’s fun for the kids.”
The concept of the chain wasn’t clear at first to the players. Not all of them were familiar with Miami’s turnover chain.
“They were excited, but they weren’t sure what it was for,” Scheidt said “We had to tell them if you get a pancake, then you get to wear the chain. As much as we think they’re watching ESPN, they’re playing video games.”
Incredible start for Sharp
Here’s a crazy stat after the first two weeks of the season. Hilmar senior Isaac Sharp has touched the ball only 13 times in the first two games. Six of those times the Yellowjackets star has scored a touchdown.
Sharp, who is one of our candidates in our Player of the Week online poll, has shown his versatility scoring three touchdowns on the ground, one touchdown on a screen pass that went 47 yards, an 85-yard kickoff return for a score and an interception return for a touchdown.
Sharp also returned a punt 45 yards and was tackled on the opponent’s 2-yard line.
So far, so good for Gustine’s Garbez
It was just one game, but Reds senior Brian Garbez looks like a more than suitable replacement as the team’s lead running back.
Garbez came in following Oliver Perez, who rushed for 1,642 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. Garbez racked up 198 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in Gustine’s 21-18 win over Linden last week.
Merced girls win own golf tournament
The Merced High girls golf team won the Merced High Invitational on Monday at the Merced Golf & Country Club. Merced was led by Aubreanne Aponte’s round of 99 as the Bears finished with a team score of 432. Turlock finished second with 469 and Livingston, Union Mine and Hughson tying for third with 473.
El Capitan’s Lauren Gudgel won the low medalist honors with a round of 88. Gudgel won a tie-breaker over Tracy’s Kelsey Bas, who also finished with an 88.
Buhach Colony’s Caitlin Garcia shot a 94 for third and Livingston’s Annie Winton finished with a round of 95 for fourth.
Comments