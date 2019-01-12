Sports

Who should be the Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 7-Jan. 12?

By Shawn Jansen

January 12, 2019 10:43 AM

We’re midway though the high school basketball season. Teams are battling their way through the conference season.

We’d like to recognize some of the standout players each week and we’re giving fans a voice. Vote for the Sun-Star boys basketball player of the week. Fans can vote as often as they’d like until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

We’ll announce the winner on Wednesday night.

If you can’t see the poll, click here.

