Roundup: Buhach Colony finally bests Tracy. Golden Valley, Atwater, Livingston all win.

Buhach Colony had been on the losing end of its last two games against Tracy. The Thunder didn’t want to make it three in row.

Youlas Dickson exploded for a 51-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard kickoff return in the first quarter as Buhach Colony defeated the Bulldogs (1-1) 35-21 at Dave Honey Stadium on Friday night.

“I was fired up more than I was last week to be honest just because we lost the last two years,” said Dickson, who has scored five touchdowns in the first two games of the season.

The game featured four potential Division-I recruits in Tracy’s Logan Fife and Trevor Pope and Buhach Colony’s Trey Paster and Dickson. Fife has already verbally committed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Pope has committed to Oregon State. Paster is headed to Cal.

Trey Paster (21) leads Buhach Colony onto the field on Friday, Aug. 30 against Tracy at Dave Hone Stadium in Atwater, Calif. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Dickson is still undecided and he did nothing but raise his value after displaying his big-play potential on a big stage.

“That young man was focused all week and I don’t think it was because he had something to prove,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra, whose team improved to 2-0. “That’s just who he is. Right now he’s our spark plug.”

Fife played the first two series but then missed most of the second quarter after getting banged up against Kimball last week. The senior played the entire second half and threw two touchdowns. Pope caught a touchdown and broke a 62-yard run for a score.

Paster also made his mark, intercepting a Fife pass late in the second half.

Buhach Colony running back Anthony Berry runs the ball against Tracy on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Berry finished with 110 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Thunder in a 35-21 win. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Buhach Colony running back Anthony Berry helped ice the game with his strong inside running. The junior finished with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

“First off, I have to give credit to my line,” Berry said. “Without them I wouldn’t have done anything. All those blocks set me up for those runs.”

The Thunder have looked impressive out of the gate with wins over Gregori and Tracy. How good can Buhach Colony be?

“I feel we can be good,” Dickson said. “Our defense is solid. We just have to work on some things. Offense we’re good, we just have to keep believing in each other and we’ll keep making it far.”

Gregori 27, Merced 21 (2 OT) in Modesto — The Bears battled back from a 21-7 deficit as Cody Chapman recovered a fumble in the end zone and Desmond Thompson hauled in touchdown pass on a trick play. However, the Jaguars scored in the second overtime to give Merced (1-1) its first loss of the season.

Golden Valley 42, Hoover 6 in Merced — Jabari Phillips had a big night with three touchdown runs. The sophomore scored on a runs of 25, 32 and 70 yards to help the Cougars improve to 1-1 this season. Alexis Granados and Josh Hickman added touchdown runs for the Cougars.

Atwater 37, Stagg 7 in Stockton — The Falcons improved to 2-0 with a big win on the road. Atwater has outscored its first two opponents 67-14.

Hilmar 49, Los Banos 19 in Hilmar — Trent Crowley rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0. Seth Miguel connected with senior Aidan Azevedo on a pair of touchdown passes.

Los Banos played without starting quarterback Conner Cascia (knee) and receiver Landon Ramos (quad). Both were injured in the loss to Dos Palos last week. According to Los Banos head coach Dustin Caropreso, Cascia has to have his knee checked out by a doctor to determine the extent of his injury. Ramos is expected to miss at least one more week.

Justin Incaprera carried the ball 24 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (0-2).

Livingston 61, Tranquility 14 in Livingston — The Wolves struck for two plays early with Celso Sanchez scoring on a 65-yard touchdown run on Livingston’s first play and Cooper Winton adding a 60-yard run for a 14-0 lead. It was all Livingston from there as the Wolves improve to 2-0.

Dos Palos 21, Roosevelt 12 in Dos Palos — Sophomore quarterback Trent Calvert connected with Tyree Martin for two touchdown passes as Dos Palos improved to 2-0.

Calvert completed 17 of 26 passes for 270 yards. Senior Zane Merrell hauled in six catches for 157 yards.

Martin added 79 yards on the ground on eight carries.

Ryan Ramirez helped put the game away with a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Lemoore 26, Chowchilla 12 in Chowchilla — The Tigers came back late with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to hand the Tribe (1-1) their first loss of the season. Jaylinn Gaines and Darian Lopez both scored rushing touchdowns for Chowchilla.