Who should be the next Sun-Star Football Player of the Week?

Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week: September 15, 2019 Here are the five nominees for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the five nominees for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week

Once again we saw some stellar performances on the football field on Friday night. Once again, it’s your chance to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.

Last week, Buhach Colony’s Nate Ruiz took home the honor behind a late surge on the final day of voting.

Fans can begin voting online on Monday. The voting will close on Thursday at 5 p.m. You can vote as often as you’d like.

Here are our five nominees for this week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jabari Phillips, Golden Valley

The sophomore set a school record with six touchdowns in the Cougars’ 49-12 win over previously unbeaten Livingston. Phillips carried the ball 25 times for 257 yards. He only played two series in the second half before coming out with the game in hand.

Youlas Dickson, Buhach Colony

The Thunder senior has almost been a weekly fixture on this list. It’s hard to keep him off when he scores three touchdowns, including two punt returns for scores in a 71-14 win over Weston Ranch. Dickson now has five returns for touchdowns in four games.

Michael Dinkins, Le Grand

The Bulldogs senior turned in some big plays in a 36-22 win over Linden. Dinkins scored on touchdown catches of 64 and 67 yards and finished with three catches for 139 yards. He also made an impact on defense with eight tackles and one interception.

Dion Maselli, El Capitan

The senior running back finished with over 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to help the Gauchos snap an 18-game losing streak with a 37-36 win over Modesto Christian. Maselli finished with 21 carries for 190 yards and three TDs. He also had three catches for 46 yards.

Daniel De La Rosa, Atwater

The junior free safety had a big game in the Falcons’ 41-15 victory over Pacheco. De La Rosa was all over the field, finishing with seven tackles and two interceptions to lead the Atwater defense which held the Panthers to just two scores.

If you can’t see the poll, click here.