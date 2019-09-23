Who should be the latest Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 5?

Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Here are the five nominees for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the five nominees for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 5.

We saw some big-time performances on the football field in Week 5. Now it’s your chance to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.

We selected five nominees this week with suggestions coming on Twitter and coaches.

The voting will start on Monday online and will continue until Thursday at 5 p.m. You can vote as many times as you’d like.

We’ll announce a winner on Thursday night.

Here are the nominees for this week.

Zane Merrell, Dos Palos

The Broncos senior receiver has been a big-play threat all season. He had a monster performance with six catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Chowchilla on Friday night.

Julius Peacock, Atwater

The junior quarterback has helped guide the Falcons to a 4-1 start. Peacock accounted for four touchdowns against El Capitan with two passes and two rushing scores.

Desmond Thompson, Merced

The senior running back has been a workhorse for the Bears through the first half of the season. Thompson rushed for over 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Central Valley.

Rocklin Baptista, Livingston

The Wolves picked up a big 35-27 win over Hughson to improve to 4-1 this season. Sophomore quarterback Rocklin Baptista completed 19 of 30 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns.

Trey Paster, Buhach Colony

Paster helped the Thunder open up Central California Conference play with a 37-21 win over Patterson. Paster finished with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards and a third score.