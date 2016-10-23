Search continues for missing Delhi boy

The furious search continues this morning for a 3-year-old Delhi boy who disappeared Saturday afternoon.
Dozens of emergency responders searched furiously throughout the night for Andres Tomas, who was last seen around 4 p.m. playing with siblings in the area of Letteau Avenue and Shanks Road, Sgt. Delray Shelton said this morning.
Little new information was available as the search entered its 17th hour. Deputies were preparing for shift change around 9 a.m. and additional investigators were expected on scene.
“We’re hoping for better results now that we have some light again,” Shelton said.
Shelton said deputies “don’t suspect any foul play at this time.”
Investigators have searched methodically, in a grid pattern, throughout the neighborhood, just west of Highway 99. They’ve been speaking with neighbors, examining surveillance footage from nearby stores, and combing nearby fields and lots.
The main focus of the search, however, has been at a nearby canal. Divers have been searching canal, which is operated by the Turlock Irrigation District, deputies said, and authorities have described the possibility of finding the child there as their “biggest concern.”
Authorities asked residents to stay out of the area and allow deputies time and space to conduct the search. Additional people coming into the area could potentially interfere and inadvertently hamper the search, authorities said.
“We are extremely appreciative of the community support. We’ve had people bringing us flashlights, drinks, and trying to help,” Shelton said. “It shows what a caring, tight, close community we have. But we do need people to stay away from the immediate area.”
Shelton noted having more people in the prime search area would bring more foot traffic, reducing the chances of trackers spotting any footprints left behind by the child. Additionally, Shelton asked residents to stay away from the canal as a safety precaution and to allow sheriff’s team divers the time and space needed to work.
“When something like this happens, it pulls at everyone’s heart strings, including ours. You never want to see anything like this,” Shelton said. “We will continue to use all the resources of the Sheriff’s Office.”
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
